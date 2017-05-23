UNRAVELLING THE MANCHESTER BLAST:

* Monday, 6pm: Doors open at Manchester Arena in the north of the city centre. US pop singer Ariana Grande is on the bill for a sell-out concert at the 21,000-capacity venue.

* 7.30pm: After a performance from support act BIA, an American rapper, Grande takes the stage.

* 10.30pm: The show finishes and thousands of fans begin to file out of the arena’s four exits. A “huge bomb-like bang” is heard at the arena. Witnesses describe being knocked from their feet by an explosion and seeing dozens of injured, possibly dead, people including children lying on the floor.

* 10.35pm: Greater Manchester Police (GMP) are called to reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena and dozens of emergency services vehicles stream into the area.

* 10.55pm: Police urge people to stay away from the area as responders deal with a “serious incident”.

* 11.46pm: Police say there have been a number of confirmed fatalities.

* Tuesday, 1.10am: Nineteen people are confirmed dead and around 50 others injured following the suspected explosion police say is being treated as a terrorist incident.

* 1.35am: A controlled explosion is carried out on a suspicious item in the Cathedral Gardens area near Manchester Arena. It is later confirmed to be abandoned clothing.

* 2.15am: Prime Minister Theresa May says her thoughts are with the victims and families of those affected in “what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack”.