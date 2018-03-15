In an exclusive interview with DAILY POST in Abuja, he said in Anambra where he comes from, they were political buccaneers who were always using federal powers to shortchange election results each time elections were conducted.

He said as the national Chairman of APGA at that time, he led a strong resistance against them, adding that he was happy confronting them, particularly the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“I agree to an extent that we have political buckaneers in Anambra State who will run to the ruling party to use federal might to rig elections,” he said.

The recently sworn-in lawmaker was reacting to assessment of his party (APGA) when he was its national Chairman.

He added that APGA would have gone beyond South East states, but that political brigandage and banditry perpetrated by the former ruling party contributed to the party’s plights.

The lawmaker also recalled how he championed the legal battle that removed Senator Andy Uba from office before Peter Obi took oath of office in 2003, saying he has to rebuff all attempts to compromise him.

According to him, he has no regret fighting the cause of APGA, which he said had earned him enemies against notable politicians in the state.

“All the elements of PDP in Anambra and their collaborators including those that defected to APC -the likes of Dr. Chris Ngige, and Senator Uche Ekwunife, I became their common enemy, but I am happy that I was able to lead all those fight for justice,” Umeh said.

