News reaching us revealed that Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has dropped the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Augustine Nwankwagu, from the cabinet with immediate effect.

Chief Clement Nweke, Principal Secretary to the Governor, via a statement issued on Thursday in Abakaliki, said Nwankwagu was dropped for “acts inconsistent with his office.’’

Meanwhile according to Nweke, Nwankwagu, who was a former Speaker, Ebonyi House of Assembly, is to handover all government property in his possession to the permanent secretary in the ministry.

“This directive should be carried out before close of work on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Nwankwagu had previously been suspended indefinitely in early 2017 for negligence of duty.

NAN