How Buhari helped Fulani herdsmen ‘graduate’ from killing farmers to NNPC staff – Omokri

Reno Omokri, former Presidential aide, on Wednesday reacted to Fulani herdsmen attack on staff of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, at Tse Torkula, Benue State.

The former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan said the herdsmen had “graduated” from attacking and killing farmers to NNPC staff because President Muhammadu Buhari had treated their situation with “kid glove.”

In a tweet via his Twitter handle, the United States, US-based Pastor wondered who the herdsmen would kill next.

Omokri wrote: “Due to the kid glove treatment President Buhari has given to Fulani herdsmen, they have now graduated from attacking farmers.

“Just like their colleagues in Boko Haram, they now attack and kill NNPC officials. I wonder who‘ll be next in the killing spree of killer Fulani herdsmen?”

Armed men suspected to be Fulani herdsmen had yesterday killed an official of NNPC at Tse Torkula, Benue State.

The deceased was working on the petroleum pipeline with his colleagues in the area.

