Blessing in disguise! A corp member serving in Lagos state recently fell into the trap of kidnappers known as “one chance”. Ofodile Juliet Onyinyechi was born with only one hand and this is sometimes a source of concern for her, but it was also her saving grace when she got into a bus driven by supposed ritualists.

Into the journey, Juliet was attacked by the conductor of the bus and bound. As they tried to tie her hands together, they noticed she has only one hand and took pity on her after she told them she was born that way. Juliet took to her Instagram account to share her story and also to thank God for sending her into the world with one hand missing.

Read her testimony below.