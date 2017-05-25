Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on Wednesday lauded former world heavyweight boxing champion Evander Holyfield for his achievements.

Ambode, who spoke at Lagos House in Ikeja when the American visited him, described Holyfield as a great role model.

Holyfield, who is billed to face former Lagos State Governor Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in an exhibition boxing match, is in Lagos as part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of the state.

He announced a donation of $3m worth of health equipment to Lagos State Government.

Ambode said, “This is an exciting and historic moment for us coming at a time Lagos is celebrating 50 years of its establishment and we want to say a big thank you to Holyfield for collaborating with us to put this as part of events marking the Golden Jubilee anniversary of Lagos State.

“We believe strongly that in all sectors that we have tried to celebrate Lagos, this is one momentous topic that we really mean to celebrate. As a government, we have always wanted to use sports as a way of driving our economy and there is no way we can showcase sports as the catalyst for economic growth than bringing somebody who is a champion; a revered person and for him to use his God- given talent and resources to promote sports in our state.”

“On the other side, boxing should now be in the front burner of sports in Nigeria, especially now that a Nigerian Anthony Joshua recently won the unified world heavyweight title.”

Holyfield said he was in Nigeria to give back to the society having achieved so much in life especially in boxing.

Source: Punch