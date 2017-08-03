A historic home in New Jersey is on the market for $10 to anyone willing to literally move it to a different location.

The buyer of the 4,000-square-foot home, built by architect Dudley S. Van Antwerp, will be responsible for moving the house about a quarter mile away from its current location at 44 Pleasant Ave. in Montclair.

The Montclair Planning Board approved an eight-lot subdivision to build eight single family homes on the three-acre site in June, requiring the home be sold and relocated.

The price of the home is listed as “best offer received” and the seller is willing to offer up to $10,000 toward moving costs.

Town officials said the buyer of the home would be responsible for any additional costs incurred by the move, including acquiring nearby land and preparations required to move the home.

Officials hope the move will help preserve the home, which was built in 1906 and has six bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms.

A contract for the sale of the home must be completed and signed before Aug. 31.

Source: UPI