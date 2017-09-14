Hillary Clinton blames everybody but herself for her election loss – Donald Trump

President Trump has reacted to Hillary Clinton’s newly published book ‘What happened’ where she explains why she lost the 2016 elections.

In the book, Clinton blamed the Electoral college, former FBI director, James Comey, Russian President Vladimir Putin and eventually took responsibility for the loss.

In his reaction through his Twitter handle, President Trump who won the election says, ‘Crooked Hillary Clinton blames everybody (and every thing) but herself for her election loss. She lost the debates and lost her direction’.

