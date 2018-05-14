Every year, the second Sunday in May marks Mother’s Day. On the field, baseball players celebrate with pink hats, bats, socks and gloves. Off the field, though, they celebrate the same way the rest of us do: by posting tributes on social media to honor the moms in their lives. And by calling their mothers and wishing them a happy Mother’s Day. You should do that too. Remember to call your mom, folks.

Anyway, here is how players around the game are expressing their Mother’s Day joy on social media.

Dexter Fowler gave a shout-out to his wife, Aliya:

1st came love

Then came marriage

Then came the obligatory dogs

Then came the baby that dominated us Happy Mother’s Day @aliyafowler ! pic.twitter.com/WDL3AltPy1 — Dexter Fowler (@DexterFowler) May 13, 2018

Dallas Keuchel recognized both his mom and his sister’s work as mothers:

Before the Astros beat the Rangers, 6-1, ceremonial first pitches were thrown by Laste Altuve, Jackie Bregman, Sandybell Correa, Teresa Keuchel, Olga Gurriel, and Sherry McCann in a great moment:

On this #MothersDay, Laste Altuve, Jackie Bregman, Sandybell Correa, Teresa Keuchel, Olga Gurriel, and Sherry McCann threw out the first pitch to their sons! pic.twitter.com/91CW9FCPLQ — Houston Astros (@astros) May 13, 2018

For the occasion, Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius came through with a special edition of Didi’s Deeds:

#MothersDay surprises are the best. Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms everywhere. #DIDIsDEEDs pic.twitter.com/qzR6mYhnhn — Sir Didi Gregorius (@DidiG18) May 13, 2018

Mike Clevinger gave the world an incredibly cute picture of him and his girlfriend:

Happy Mother’s Day my beautiful gypsy woman, thank you for keeping this traveling circus going and keeping everyone fashion forward along the way love you little duckpic.twitter.com/vyN0Y4Exlm — Mike Clevinger (@Mike_Anthony13) May 13, 2018

Of course, some players celebrated with some throwback photos:

Happy Mother’s Day to my amazing mama, and all the moms out there! #throwback pic.twitter.com/i859RAcNmY — Cameron Maybin (@CameronMaybin) May 13, 2018

Hanley Ramirez knows that he wouldn’t be the baseball player he is without his mom’s help and love along the way:

Feliz dia, Happy Mothers Day to #MamaTrece. Thanks for all the love and support and for all of the hitting lessons, te amo mami pic.twitter.com/3QpRKCBWTz — Hanley Ramirez ⚾️ (@HanleyRamirez) May 13, 2018

.@HanleyRamirez heard that you’ve gotta dress for the job you want. pic.twitter.com/ckn0fJCJFK — Cut4 (@Cut4) May 13, 2018

Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful wife @dmat_xo you’re my hero! With everything you go through everyday, you continue to amaze me. I love watching you be a fantastic mother. Ledger has the best mom. pic.twitter.com/is5y1FrIjr — Corey Knebel (@coreyknebel29) May 13, 2018

Happy Mother’s Day, Mom! Thanks for teaching me to love, care, and work hard for the things we want. I love you! pic.twitter.com/jOpMj9QJXI — Hunter Pence (@hunterpence) May 13, 2018

Brewers right-hander Freddie Peralta put on quite a show on Sunday, striking out 13 Rockies in 5 2/3 innings in his Major League debut on Sunday — the first time his family was able to watch him pitch as a professional. That led to this great scene postgame:

Prior to today, Freddy Peralta’s family had never seen him pitch professionally. Safe to say that they’ll be catching more games going forward. And, of course, Mom gets the 13th strikeout ball. #MothersDay #MILatCOL pic.twitter.com/6ci7ixxWkS — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) May 13, 2018

The D-backs had a special message to send:

Via @SouzaJr, @cowings5 wanted to get a special #MothersDay message out to his mom in South Carolina. pic.twitter.com/Jcu2g3aJ0o — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) May 14, 2018

Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there!

Source: MLB