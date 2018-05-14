Every year, the second Sunday in May marks Mother’s Day. On the field, baseball players celebrate with pink hats, bats, socks and gloves. Off the field, though, they celebrate the same way the rest of us do: by posting tributes on social media to honor the moms in their lives. And by calling their mothers and wishing them a happy Mother’s Day. You should do that too. Remember to call your mom, folks.

Anyway, here is how players around the game are expressing their Mother’s Day joy on social media.

Dexter Fowler gave a shout-out to his wife, Aliya:

 

Dallas Keuchel recognized both his mom and his sister’s work as mothers:

 

 

Before the Astros beat the Rangers, 6-1, ceremonial first pitches were thrown by Laste Altuve, Jackie Bregman, Sandybell Correa, Teresa Keuchel, Olga Gurriel, and Sherry McCann in a great moment:

 

For the occasion, Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius came through with a special edition of Didi’s Deeds:

 

Mike Clevinger gave the world an incredibly cute picture of him and his girlfriend:

 

Of course, some players celebrated with some throwback photos:

 

 

 

Hanley Ramirez knows that he wouldn’t be the baseball player he is without his mom’s help and love along the way:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Brewers right-hander Freddie Peralta put on quite a show on Sunday, striking out 13 Rockies in 5 2/3 innings in his Major League debut on Sunday — the first time his family was able to watch him pitch as a professional. That led to this great scene postgame:

 

The D-backs had a special message to send:

 

Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there!

 

