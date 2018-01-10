The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, on Wednesday arrived Makurdi, Benue, as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The President had on Monday ordered the IGP to move to Benue to restore law and order in the state.

Gunmen had on New Year day killed over 50 persons in Logo and Guma local government areas of the state.

The Force Spokesman, Jimoh Moood, in a statement said the order followed the recent unfortunate killings of innocent people in Guma and Logo LGAs.

Moshood said in compliance with the Presidential order, the IGP was moving with additional five Units of Mobile Police Force making a total of 10 units deployed to the state.

“More units of the Police Special Forces, Counter Terrorism Units, and Conventional Policemen are already being deployed to the state to comply in totality with the Presidential order.

“The full weight of the law will be applied on anyone arrested for being responsible for the mayhem in the affected areas in the state.

“The commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to ensure law and order and protection of lives and property of all Nigerians throughout the country remains unequivocal and unwavering,” he said.

Idris, who arrived Makurdi at about 10:00 a.m., proceeded straight to Zone 4 Police Command.

