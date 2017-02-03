Obinna Fimber Ezugwu, who is a graduate of UNIBEN, Computer science department, has been declared missing. He went missing on Tuesday Jan. 17th.According to his sister;

He returned to school to do his clearance for NYSC & on the said day, two of his friends visited him at his formal residence at no 4 Edo street Ekosodin, vilasca hostel. He saw them off @ about 7:45pm same day and never returned to his place.Since then we have been looking for him.

So far the two guys namely igwele Omayearue Dulyn & Edivri Onoriode Chico have been arrested by the police but they said he only just walked them down the street and went back home. its been two weeks plus since he went missing and we haven’t heard from him and no demand for ransom has been made Which is why we are pleading for you to publish this so anybody that has any relevant information about his way about can contact us. Pls kindly let us no if you require additional info from us about how far we have gone in pursuing the case with the police.