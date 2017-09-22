It was gathered that property worth millions of Naira have been damaged by the flood.

Areas massively affected are the Federal Housing Estate at Chukwuma Nwoha road, old CBN quarters at Egbu road and Federal Housing World Bank Estate.

Other areas like Uratta Toronto junction, World bank, Wethedral road, IMSU junction, Chukwuma Nwoha, Orji road have equally been submerged by the flood.

Affected victims have called on the state government to come to their aid.

Recall that Benue among other states in the country have witnessed flooding in the past months. This follows warnings from the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, of catastrophic flooding in eight states along River Niger.