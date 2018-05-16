Joe Hart has been told he will not be part of England’s 23-man squad heading to the World Cup in Russia, Sky Sports News understands.

England manager Gareth Southgate will announce his squad today, but we understand he has decided against taking Hart as his third choice goalkeeper behind Stoke City’s Jack Butland and Everton’s Jordan Pickford.

The news bodes well for Burnley’s uncapped keeper Nick Pope who now looks to be in prime position to be named in the squad which heads for Russia on Tuesday, June 12.

Source: Dailytrust