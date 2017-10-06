Guinness World Records: Italian man pulls on 13 pairs of underwear in 30 seconds

An Italian man put on more than a dozen pairs of underwear with record-breaking speed.

Silvio Sabba used a unique technique to quickly put on 13 pairs of underpants to claim the Guinness World Record for most underpants pulled on in 30 seconds.

Sabba’s strategy involves laying underwear down on a table and leaping into each pair legs first before pulling them above his waist.

After continuously leaping several inches off the ground, Sabba successfully placed all 13 undergarments on his waist and raised his hands in triumph.

While Sabba claimed the 30-second record for an individual, there are separate categories for different time limits and participating in a team of two.

Source: UPI