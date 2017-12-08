Foremost African financial institution; Guaranty Trust Bank plc (GTBank) has been recognized as the 2017 ‘Bank of the Year Nigeria’, at The Banker Awards which held in London, United Kingdom.

The Banker, a publication of the Financial Times, is the world’s leading monthly journal of records for the banking Industry, with over 90 years expertise in publishing development in the banking industry both Africa and on the global scale.

The Banker Awards is regarded as the industry standard for banking excellence, recognizing and celebrating the achievements of individuals and financial institutions within the global banking sector.

According to Brian Caplen, Editor of The Banker Magazine: “The banking and financial services industry continues to develop rapidly, with a few financial institutions cementing their positions as market leaders, pushing the boundaries of innovation and excellence.

GTBank has over the years maintained a reputation for delivering notable financial success hinged on world-class corporate governance standards and excellent service delivery.”

Receiving the award on behalf of the Bank, Segun Agbaje, Managing Director/CEO of GTBank said; “We are honored to be recognized as the 2017 Bank of the Year.

Our vision has always been to create an oasis in the financial services industry and we strive to achieve this by adopting high corporate governance standards whilst pushing the limits of innovation and service delivery to provide our customers with a superior banking experience.

He further stated that; “This award serves as further motivation for us as we continue to transform our organization into a platform for enriching lives that offers our customers benefits beyond banking.

It also reflects our sustained commitment to maximize shareholders’ value and deliver a superior and sustainable return, guided by our founding values of hard work, discipline and integrity.”

GTBank has consistently played a leading role in Africa’s banking industry.

The GTBank brand is regarded by industry watchers as one of the best run financial institutions across its subsidiary countries and serves as a role model within the financial service industry due to its bias for world-class corporate governance standards, excellent service quality and innovation.

In due recognition of the Bank’s leading role in Africa’s banking industry, owing to its bias for world-class corporate governance standards and excellent service delivery and innovation, GTBank has been a recipient to numerous awards over the course of the year.

They include Best Bank in Nigeria by Euromoney, Bank of the Year by EMEA Finance and African Bank of the Year by Africa Banker Magazine.

