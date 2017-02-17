Semi-decomposed bodies of two hunters were on Thursday, found in a dreaded forest in Ogbaku, Mbaitolu Local Government Area of Imo State.

According to IfeanyiCY Njoku, the hunters were suspected to have been killed by alleged unknown assailants. The bodies were removed by men of the Nigeria Police Force and deposited at an undisclosed mortuary. The photos are graphic …see them after the cut…

“The hunters whose identities were yet had been ascertained as of the time of filling this report, sources in the community said had gone for hunting on Tuesday but were found dead in the bush when they couldn’t return after two days.

A news reporter with www.Ifeanyicy.com revealed that, according to investigation carried out by security official, the dead hunters had multiple matchet cuts and possible bullet wounds. The men of the Ogbaku Police Division are said to be on top of the situation to unravel those behind the murder, with serious investigation in conjunction with the local vigilante…