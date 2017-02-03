A Ugandan police officer who discovered he was HIV positive has murdered his wife and committed suicide. According to Facebook user, Basudde Sam who shared the photos, the police officer, Mr Godfrey Sabiti a father of three took his family to go conduct a HIV test and allegedly discovered he was positive, he murdered his wife then wrote a suicde note before he killed himself.

However, it is reported that the test results of his wife and kids have been retrieved and it all reads negative. Basudde wrote;

A police officer attached to VIP Protection Unit has killed himself after shooting his wife dead. Police say Godfrey Sabiti, a resident of Nsambya barracks killed his wife before turning the same gun at himself after he allegedly tested HIV positive. “We have recovered the test results of HIV for the wife, Akol and the children except for the man. These reads negative. We suspect that the man must have found himself positive and took a wrong decision. He planned it since he took all the family members for HIV test on January 24, 2017,” said Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesman, Paul Kangave. This is the second officer to kill himself in just two months period. In December last year, Patrick Oloya, a Field Force Unit (FFU) personnel attached to Pader Central Police station ended his life after locking himself inside his uni-port house at the Police barracks.

See the photos below…