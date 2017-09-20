Barr. St. Moses Ogbonna is the President, Ohanaeze Ukwa la Ngwa, a socio- cultural group championing the cause of the Ukwa- Ngwa ethnic nationality of Abia State. He is also the Organising Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In this interview he dwelt on sundry issues bothering the nation’s polity. Excerpt:

Abia was in turmoil last week resulting from the skirmish between soldiers and members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB). How do you rate the intervention of the State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu (PhD)?

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu deserves profound commendation for his interventions in the crisis that rocked Abia last week. It takes a pragmatic and visionary leader to react the way he reacted. Save for his interventions, the situation could have gone out of hand and the state could have gone in flames.

The curfew he imposed immediately the situation went out of hand helped to introduce stability. If people were allowed free movement amidst the situation, some disgruntled elements could have capitalised on that to unleash terror during the unholy hours. So, the curfew helped to check the situation to a greater extent. That is one. Another is that as the situation progresses, the governor adjusted the curfew period from 10pm to 6am, instead of from 6pm to 6am. This move is basically on the consideration that Aba is a commercial- hub and majority of its residents engage in economic activities from the early evening to around 10 to 11pm. So, imposing curfew from 6pm till the early hours of the day could have shut some people out of their means of livelihood. But considerations for security had to be taken first because security is paramount in the business of governance.

You also know that the governor took other proactive measures during the period under review. In his meeting with the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division of the Nigeria Army, Enugu, he appealed to the GOC to scale down military presence in the state. The governor also extended the resumption date of schools in Abia to one week. During that time also, he held series of meetings with major stakeholders in the state such as the traditional rulers. Gov. Ikpeazu did marvellous well and this was acknowledged by the delegation of the five Northern Governors that visited the South East recently.

What is your take on the frequent deployment of military personnel on assignments bothering on internal security such as the Operation Python Dance?

Let us get these things clear. Soldiers are not trained for internal security rather external aggression. The truth is that something went wrong somewhere. It is the responsiblity of the Nigeria Police to cater for internal security. That is what they are trained for, and it reflects on the type of weaponry they possess, the kind of training they undergo, and what have you. This issue has generated mixed arguments from commentators on national issues. Some blame it on the ineffiency of the police, among other factors.

I don’t want to wholly align myself with this line of argument rather what I am positing is that if this line of argument is to be explored, a radical appraoch needs to be taken. First, let us criticallly look at the Nigeria Police. As we attempt to do this, a wide range of questions would spring up such as:” Is the Nigeria Police adequately funded?” Is the Nigeria Police adequately staffed?” “How effective is the recruitment process of the Nigeria Police?”, among other questions begging for urgent attention.

It is only when these questions are properly adressed that we would know the right quarters to apportion our blames. It may not be wrong to concede that the police had an input in their deplorable state today, but it is not entirely their thing. The federal government should as a matter of urgency address some of these questions raised if we want to develop a vibrant internal security system.

All the same, it is an aberration for the military to take up the internal security of a country. Back to the proliferaions of these operations, sometimes the level of threat does not match the response in terms of the sophisticated weaponry and military personnel deployed to put these agitations under control. So, something urgent needs to be done about that.

Another critical question is does the proliferation of these operations able to solve these problems or address these agitations? The answer is no. You see that there is something fundamental that has not been addressed, and it is until we address these factors that are fuelling these agitations that these problems would be scaled down. That is my take.

How do you view the proscription of IPOB by the South East Governors?

Well, that action has generated mixed reactions in favour and against the pronouncement. For me, what is basic here is the security of lives and property of Ndigbo who are resident in the northern parts of the country. From a rough estimate, over 10million Igbos are living in the Northern parts of the country. So, if there are activities down here that may jeopardise the lives of these Ndigbo in the North, so it may not be out of place to proscribe such activities. I don’t want to delve into other issues such as what the Constitution says about” freedom of association” and what have you, because that mayh throw up the reverse side of the argument.

The military tagged IPOB a terrorist group which also generated another round of controversy?

For me, it is an afterthought. It takes the Court of Law to tag a group a terrorist group. This is because anybody can stand up and tag you a terrorist. It is in anticipation of this abuse that the court is empowered to do this. It is not normal to tag an armless group a terrorist group. If you can remember, it took the intervention of the United States to tag Boko Haram a terrorist group, despite that they were possessing sophiscated weapons.