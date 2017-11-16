Late Nigerian author, Chinua Achebe has been honoured with a Google doodle.

Google is celebrating Achebe to mark what would have been his 87th birthday.

Achebe, who is considered the father of modern African literature, was born on November 15, 1930, in Ogidi in Eastern Nigeria.

Chinua Achebe was one of the greatest African writers of his generation.

His best-known novel ‘Things Fall Apart’ is one of the most read books in the world.

According to The Economist, it has been translated into more than 50 languages, with over 10 million copies sold.

His other novels include No Longer at Ease, Arrow of God and A Man of the People.

He also published collections of short stories, children books poems and influential essays.

Achebe won The Man Booker International Prize in 2007 and the Commonwealth Poetry Prize for his collection, Christmas in Biafra

Achebe, who wrote novels that showed Nigerians as complex characters, died on March 21 2013, aged 82.