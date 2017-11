Girl who was burned with acid by uncle’s wife begins NYSC

Young lady who was burned by with acid by her uncle’s wife has started her National Youth Service and in her usual happy self, shared new photos with a beautiful post beside it.

The beautiful Obanye Francess Chizoba wrote;

“Let me crush on myself today

My WCW

Chizzy francess

Freshest otondu

Delta copper

Is not an easy smtin”