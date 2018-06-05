Vice President of the Bundeskriminalamt, BKA, German Federal Criminal Investigation Office, Michael Kretschmer, has pledged total support for Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in equipping the Forensic Unit of the Commission, describing the EFCC as “very reliable and professional”.

Kretschmer made this known, during a courtesy visit to the Commission, to discuss past and future aspects of the cooperation, between the EFCC and the BKA.

“EFCC is very reliable and very professional. We shall continue the partnership especially with the equipping of the forensic laboratory. We shall double the effort for the EFCC”, he said.

While thanking Kretschmer for the visit, Ibrahim Magu, the acting chairman of the EFCC, enjoined the BKA to keep supporting the Commission through capacity building, technical assistance and equipment for the Forensic laboratory of the agency.

His word: “I am grateful for your support. We enjoy your tremendous assistance in equipping our forensic laboratory.

“I also want to encourage you to visit the new forensic laboratory so that we can discuss and see how we can be assisted”.

Issues concerning fraud, money laundering and cyber-crime investigation cases involving Nigeria/German nationals were also discussed.

Kretschmer was accompanied on the visit by Gerhard Hantschke, Head of BKA International Police Cooperation Division; Sven Radke, Head of Technical and Training Assistance Section; Heiko Schneider, BKA Staff/Protocol Officer; David Duffy, BKA Interpreter; Dominik Muller, BKA Liaison Office for Nigeria.