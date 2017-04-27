Tension is high in Urhuoka-Abraka community in Ethiope-East Local Government Area of Delta State following the alleged murder of a member of the community by armed men suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.

The incident happened around Ovre-Abraka.

The victim, who was identified as Solomon Ejor, a welder, was killed while trying to rescue his mother, Mrs Maria Ejor, who was held hostage by the herdsmen in her farm.

It was gathered that on getting to the place, Ejor overpowered and freed him mum.

He was unlucky as he was shot before being beheaded by the suspected herdsmen.

Angered by the continued killing and inaction of the traditional ruler, angry indigenes retrieved the mutilated body of the victim and went to the palace of the Ovie of Oruarivie-Abraka to dump the corpse and register their anger.

Upon sighting the angry mob with the corpse of the slain welder, the monarch was said to have reportedly ran away from the palace through the back gate to an unknown destination, probably to avoid seeing the corpse which is a taboo for a monarch in Urhobo.

The President General of the community, Dr. Tedwins Emudainohwo, whose car was also destroyed in the mayhem, told newsmen that, “They brought the corpse to the palace with the intention of desecrating the palace coupled with the fact that it is a taboo for the Ovie to see a corpse.

“The victim, in company with his younger brother and two friends, had gone to the bush to rescue their mother who had gone to the farm and was trapped in the bush, following shootings by herdsmen in the area.‎

“Their mother had gone to her farm on Monday to work. While there, she started hearing gunshots inside the bush and had to take cover at a spot. In her hiding position, she was able to see some Fulani herdsmen walking past as they continued shooting. After the situation had calmed down, she called her children and told them that she was trapped inside the bush.”

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Stellamaris Mejulu, said the command has not being informed of the development at the moment.

Source: Daily post