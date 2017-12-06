Long queues of vehicle have resurfaced at filling stations in Abuja following a widespread rumor of an impending increase in the pump price of fuel.

Reporting from the nation’s capital, our correspondent observed that at least one filling station, Con Oil, ran out of fuel and was forced to close the station.

At the Total filling station in the Central Business District, the queue extended towards the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) building.

Queues were noticed in other stations in the city while black marketers went to the streets to sell their product.

The sudden rush to purchase fuel ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations was prompted by a rumor that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) would soon increase the pump price of petroleum.

However, the NNPC debunked the rumor and assured Nigerians that it has no plans to increase prices both at the pump and ex-depot level.

Reporter247