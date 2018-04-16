The former VP invited top celebs and politicians to Dubai to celebrate with his stepson and the love of his life.

Atiku Abubakar’s stepson, Anthony Chuka Douglas has tied the knot with his heartthrob in Dubai.

The wedding ceremony held on April 14 2018 in faraway Dubai, at the Madinat Jumeriah luxury hotel where Tony and his bride, Whitney Erin Woods tied the knot in front of family, friends and some of Nigeria’s biggest celebrities and politicians.

Some of the known faces and personalities that graced the ceremony include Senator Ben Murray Bruce, Ramsey Nouah and AY, who was a host at the event.

Source: Pulseng