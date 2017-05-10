Floyd Mayweather not confident Conor McGregor super-fight will go ahead

Floyd Mayweather has revealed he is no longer confident the fight with Conor McGregor will go ahead.

The undefeated boxer announced a few weeks ago that he was coming out of retirement to fight the UFC star, but there has been no official announcement from either team.

Mayweather explained that McGregor becoming a father for the first time has delayed talks, but the 40-year-old insists he remains patient.

‘The only thing I do is have patience. No-one thought the Mayweather-Pacquiao fight would happen, but I had patience,’ Mayweather told ESPN.

‘Do I believe the fight is going to happen. I really don’t know when, as of right now.

‘But me and my side…we are ready to go.

‘They sign on the dotted line, and [we start] at training camp…’Ready to go’ is when they sign.

‘The hold up is that Conor McGregor has a baby that’s due.

‘After the baby is due we can go from there.’

McGregor’s son was born last weekend as his long-term partner Dee Devlin delivered a healthy baby boy in Dublin.

