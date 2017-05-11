A Florida woman stranded in traffic by a morning crash passed the time by getting out her mat and practicing yoga in the middle of the highway.

Kristin Bjornsen said a collision shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 Wednesday morning, leaving her and several other drivers stranded until the road could be reopened.

Bjornsen said she passed the time by getting out her yoga mat and practicing poses including Coba, Plow, and King Pigeon.

A photo Bjornsen posted to Twitter shows her performing an Upward Facing Dog pose.

“Cearing the traffic in my mind #i95 #traffic #miami #zen #sendwater,” she tweeted.

Bjornsen said it was about two hours before the roadway was reopened and she could continue on her way around 11:30 a.m.

Source: UPI