Professionals constantly seek improvement at work, not only to stay gainfully employed but also for personal growth. But mistakes are unavoidable for most people.

That you have made a mistake or failed to meet a deadline does not make you a terrible employee. Instead, it gives you the opportunity to learn to do better. Here are some ideas you can apply to your work life to reduce mistakes at work and boost productivity.

Don’t multitask

You may feel like a superhero who is accomplishing twice as much at the same time, but multitasking can be ineffective. You are splitting your attention among multiple projects, increasing your chances of overlooking something important. Instead, structure your day to give you uninterrupted time to focus on tasks one at a time.

No distractions allowed

Distractions inevitably lead to mistakes. One easy way to boost your focus on tasks is to eliminate distractions. Turn off notifications, set a time to reply emails, reduce dialogue with co-workers or do anything else you know distracts you from work.

Track your tasks

Overlooking or forgetting a critical part of a project happens to the best of us. To minimise this, use simple checklists or digital tools to track your tasks.

Always clarify

Mistakes usually stem from a lack of understanding. When given a task, ask questions and ensure you fully understand what needs to be done.

Review!

Before you move on to the next task and declare your current one completed, review it. Despite your best efforts, you may still find errors or mistakes that sneak through.

Take a break

Take frequent breaks from a few minutes to an hour to give yourself a mental rest and keep you fresh and paced throughout the day without getting burnt out.