– Political dynasties in the world is not a new concept

– In America for example, there has been two sets of father-son presidents

The 2nd and 6th presidents were John Adams and his son John Quincy Adams, then the 41st and 43rd presidents George W.W Bush and his son George W. Bush.

In Africa political dynasties are common; here are five presidents whose fathers were also presidents.

5. Uhuru Kenyatta – Kenya

Kenya’s 4th President, the son of President Jomo Kenyatta who ruled Kenyan post independence.

Uhuru vied for presidency the same time he was battling criminal case at the International Criminal Court at the Hague.

Kenyatta was elected 34 years after his father

4. Ian Khama – Botswana

Ian Khama, the current president of Botswana is the son of Sir Seretse Khama was elected 27 years after his father left office

Ian took over as president in 2008 then won parliamentary election in 2009. He later won a hotly contested seat in 2014 and is the current president.

His father Sereste Khama liberated the Southern African region compared to Ian said to be harming relationships with African leaders.

3. Joseph Kabila -DRC

The current president of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) John Kabila is the son of President Laurent Desire Kabila.

He took office in 2001 ten days after the assassination of his father and won a re-election in 2011.

The Kabila’s family has ruled since the country’s independence.

2. Ali Bongo Ondimba – Gabon

The current president of Gabon, Ali Bongo Ondimba is the son of Omar Boongo who was president since 1967 until his death in 2009.

Ali Bongo won the presidency in 2009 in a hotly contested presidential election.

1. Faure Essozimna- Togo

Faure became president in 2005 after the death of his father Gnassingbe Eyadema who is part of the political dynasty which has run Togo since post independence for 55 years.

Faure became president after winning a democratic election in 2005 despite being denounced by international leaders.

He later won hotly contested elections on 2009 and 2015 winning the re-elections.