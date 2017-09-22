First woman to join Marines as infantry officer after 250 years

First woman to join Marines as infantry officer after 250 years

For the first time in its 250-year history, a woman will be joining the ranks of the Marine Corps as an infantry officer, the U.S. military said.

The lieutenant, whose name was not revealed, is expected to graduate from the grueling, 13-week infantry officer course Monday, the training center said in a statement released to The Washington Post.

Three dozen women have attempted to complete the course, and all but one have failed. About 25 percent of all trainees do not complete the course.

The Pentagon opened up all ground combat roles in the military to women in 2016.

Three unnamed officials told the Post the class will mark its graduation with a “warrior breakfast” at Quantico Marine Base in Virginia.

Source: UPI