A Kentucky firefighter was lowered to rescue a 15-year-old dachshund that fell into a well near her owner’s home.

The Rineyville Fire Department responded Sunday to the well where Gracie the 15-year-old dachshund had plunged 30 feet.

A firefighter was lowered into the well and Gracie was rescued uninjured after about an hour.

Source: UPI