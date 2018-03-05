Fiorentina defender Davide Astori’s shock death on Sunday was due to a suspected cardiac arrest by natural causes, a prosecutor has said.

The Italy international was discovered in his hotel room in Udine by club staff, on the morning Fiorentina were due to face Udinese in Serie A.

Astori’s body was taken to the Santa Maria della Misericordia Hospital for an autopsy.

“The belief is that the player died of a cardiac arrest by natural causes,” Udine prosecutor Antonio De Nicolo said.

“It is strange that such a thing should happen to a professional who is so closely monitored without there being any warning signs.”

Fiorentina said club captain Astori, who had played for the side since 2015, was “hit by a sudden illness.”

Club president Andrea Della Valle said Astori had been due to sign a new contract on Monday which would have tied him to the club “for life.”

Following the news of the 31-year-old’s tragic passing, tributes began to pour in from the world of football.

Decorated Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon was among the latest to speak out in honour of Astori, paying an emotional tribute to the defender via social media.

“Ciao dear Asto,” Buffon wrote in Italian before going on to say that he rarely talks publicly about others, but was making an exception “because you have a young wife and family who are suffering, but above all your little daughter, deserves to know that her father was in every way a GOOD PERSON. a TRULY GOOD PERSON.”

“You were the best expression of an old-fashioned world,” the goalkeeper continued, “one that people have left behind, and which was governed by values like altruism, elegance, politeness and respect toward others.

“Genuine compliments, you were one of the best sporting figures I ever came up against.”

Astori is survived by his wife, Francesca Fioretti, and their two-year-old daughter.

His wife was informed of the news by Fiorentina directors who visited her personally, while Astori’s parents, who live in Bergamo, were told on the telephone.

Source: Sky News