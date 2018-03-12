The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, has called on the newly inaugurated board members to reposition the agencies entrusted to them and ensure they achieve their mandates.

The minister made the call in Abuja while inaugurating 31 members of boards of four parastatals under the ministry. The boards include the National Insurance Commission (NIC), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Nigeria Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) and the Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme (ACGS).

She reminded the board members that the mandates of the agencies revolved around those of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).

Therefore, she urged them to take pragmatic steps to reposition their agencies and drive through efficient management in order to enable the Federal Government achieve its diversification away from crude oil and build a globally competitive economy.

The minister was sworn in as the Chairman of the board of the Nigeria Customs Service, while Mrs. Olubunmi Siyanbola was sworn in as the Chairman, board of ACGS. Others include Mr. Emmanuel Nwosu, who was sworn in as Part-Time Chairman, National Insurance Commission Board and the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is expected to serve as Chairman, NEXIM Board.

Similarly, the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, urged the newly inaugurated board members under his ministry to get familiar with the ERGP to ensure they conducted their affairs within the context and set objectives.

The minister who inaugurated the members of agencies, including the Centre for Management Development (CMD) and the National Institute of Social and Economic Research (NISER), explained that among the three agencies supervised by the ministry; only NISER and CMD were being inaugurated because that of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) had been postponed pending the confirmation of the EXCO by the senate.

He called on the new executives to work as teams to actualise the mandates of their various agencies.

“I would like, for those who are not conversant with the ERGP, to familiarise yourselves with the document because that sets out the policies of this administration and you are expected to conduct the affairs of your council within the context and to meet the objectives set out therein,” the minister said.

He also noted that members of the ERGP implementation teams had been working to map and understand the project that existed across the six core sectors of the economy and the stakeholders that were involved.

“This includes requesting the private sector to submit project details to the ERGP implementation unit to review,” the minister said.

He also noted that the objective was to align with the private sector on the projects that offered the most catalytic impact on investment and job creation and development plans to implement them.

He explained that some of the projects identified by the implementation unit would help develop infrastructure; some of which would be transport.

Source: Daily Trust NG