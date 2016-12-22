Fighting infertility in women with the right diet

Do you know that as a woman, your diet can keep you from getting pregnant? Infertility is one of the major challenges faced in the modern world today and the quality of one’s diet plays a major role when it comes to having a healthy body as well as a healthy reproductive system. The essential building blocks for hormones are found in the foods consumed daily. Also, the antioxidants which help to protect the egg from free radicals are also found in the foods that are consumed as well. Just as nutrients in food can be helpful for fertility, there are some foods and chemicals additives in foods that can be harmful for your health and fertility.

Infertility defined by the World Health Organization is “A disease of the reproductive system defined by the failure to achieve a clinical pregnancy after 12 months or more of regular unprotected sexual intercourse.”

An estimated 34 million women, predominantly from developing countries, have infertility challenges which resulted from maternal sepsis and unsafe abortion (long-term maternal morbidity resulting in a disability). Infertility in women was ranked the 5th highest serious global disability (among populations under the age of 60). There are two types of infertility that may occur in women:

Primary infertility

This happens when a woman is unable to ever bear a child, either due to the inability to become pregnant or the inability to carry a pregnancy to a live birth. Primary infertility may also include when women spontaneously miscarry their pregnancy or give birth to still born.

Secondary infertility

This happens when a woman is unable to bear a child, either due to the inability to become pregnant or the inability to carry a pregnancy to a live birth following a previous pregnancy or a previous ability to carry a pregnancy to a live birth. Secondary infertility may also refer to those who can no longer carry a pregnancy to a live birth (those who repeatedly spontaneously miscarry or whose pregnancy results in a stillbirth) following a previous ability to do so.

However, some factors may affect the fertility rate experienced in women. These factors include:

Factors that can affect the fertility rate in women

Age: The age of a woman affects the fertility rate of that woman and this fertility rate starts to drop after the age of 32 years old and more.

Obesity or being overweight: This is one of the principal causes affecting the fertility rate in women. Obesity or being overweight is often found to affect the fertility rate due to the presence of high levels of cholesterol and fatty tissues in obese women.

Eating disorders: Eating disorders may affect the fertility rate in women. Women who become seriously underweight as a result of an eating disorder may have problems of being fertile. It is advisable to stop eating disorders and adopt a proper healthy diet routine/plan.

Being vegan: If a woman is a strict vegan she must ensure to take the adequate amounts of iron, folic acid, zinc and vitamin B-12, otherwise her fertility may become affected.