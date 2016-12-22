FIFA ranking: Super Eagles end 2016 as 8th best team in Africa

The Super Eagles on Thursday dropped one spot from 50th to 51st in the final FIFA world ranking to end the year as the eighth best team on the continent with 616 points.

The Eagles were not active in December after a 3-1 victory against Algeria in November.

Argentina will end the year on top of the world, leading the way in the final FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking of 2016 from neighbours Brazil in second. La Albiceleste thereforetake the ‘Team of the Year’ title from Belgium, who they overtook at the summit in April this year, and where they have stayed for the subsequent eight editions of the Ranking. In all, the Argentinians won ten of their 15 games in 2016, losing three and drawing twice.

The top ten ranked African teams are:

Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria, Congo DR, Burkina Faso, Nigeria , Ghana , Morocco

FIFA’s top 10 world ranking include:

Argentina Brazil Germany Chile Belgium Colombia France Portugal Uruguay

10. Spain