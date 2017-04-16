The Federal Government has been reflecting on its whistle-blower policy, insisting that progress is being made in the recovery of looted funds in many currencies across the country.

In a statement issued in Lagos on Sunday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said the policy is showing the depth of support among Nigerians for the fight against corruption.

He therefore thanked Nigerians for what he described as the enthusiasm and commitment that they have shown in helping the government to tackle the hydra-headed monster of corruption through the useful leads they have been providing to appropriate government agencies.

In his word, ”Since we launched the whistle-blower policy, we have received immeasurable support from Nigerians. Yes, there is monetary reward for any information that leads to recovery of looted funds, but from what we have seen, most of the Nigerians who have come forward with useful leads were driven by patriotism rather than reward.”

He therefore reassured Nigerians who have useful information on looted funds that the government would protect their identities and also ensure that they get the stipulated reward for their efforts.