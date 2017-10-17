A prison warder has reportedly taken her life after leaked pictures of her alleged relationship with an inmate surfaced online. The warder who worked at Losperfontein Correctional Centre in South Africa was said to be in a romantic relationship with a prison inmate.

According to media reports, after the pictures emerged online, the employee took her own life. She allegedly killed herself on Monday morning (today) and a suicide case had been opened.

No one knows how the trending pictures were leaked online.

An investigation is reportedly underway to indicate the violations and to recommend sanctions to the inmate involved.