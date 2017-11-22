Today’s meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) will hold at the office of the wife of the President, Daily Trust learnt yesterday.

It was gathered that ministers and other cabinet members had been informed of the development.

President Muhammadu Buhari is scheduled to preside over the meeting slated for 11:00am.

Sources at the Presidency told our correspondent that the meeting would hold inside the Conference Room of the office of the wife of the President.

This, according to the sources, is due to some “technical issues” at the Council Chambers of the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, where the cabinet meeting usually holds.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, also confirmed this to our correspondent.

Sources also hinted that apart from the FEC meeting, all other official activities for today would hold at the Conference Room of the Office of the Wife of the President.

