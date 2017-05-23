An allegedly incestuous father, 56-year-old Sunday Adimagwu, and his son, Kenneth, 21, were on Monday brought before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court charged with raping a 12-year-old girl.

The father is being tried for raping his own daughter, while the son, was arraigned for allegedly raping the same girl (his step-sister).

Both the father, a driver, and the son, a trader, live at 4,Ilogbo Street, Ajangbadi, Okokomaiko, a suburb of Lagos, on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

The police prosecutor, Clifford Ogu, told the court that the offences were committed between September 2016 and April 2017 at the apartment of the accused.

Mr. Ogu, an inspector, said the 12-year-old girl had been staying with her father and the step-mother following a separation between her mother and the father.

“Both have sexually assaulted the girl on different occasions; father and son took turns to defile her.

“When the girl had the opportunity, she ran to her mother’s house and told her what she has been going through — persistent sexual assault.”

Outraged by the former husband’s rape of the girl she had for him, the woman reported the case at the police station and the man was immediately apprehended, Mr. Ogu also told the court.

The offence contravened Section 259 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised). The offence contravened Section 259 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The duo, however , pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In her ruling, the Chief Magistrate, Taiwo Akanni, granted the accused bail in the sum of N250,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

The case has been adjourned until June 19 for mention.

Source: Premiumtimesng