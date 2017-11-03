Fans To Pay Up To N61,500 To Watch Iwobi, Aina, Mikel Et Al Face Argentina

Fans To Pay Up To N61,500 To Watch Iwobi, Aina, Mikel Et Al Face Argentina

The organizers of the international match between Argentina and Nigeria have announced the ticket prices for the Pre-World Cup friendly.

As reported by gazeta.ru,making reference to R-Sport,the cheapest ticket for the high-profile friendly match will cost 600 Russian rubles (which is approximately N3,700.00).

Spectators will pay 10,000 Russian rubles (equivalent of N61,500.00) for the most expensive match day ticket.

The friendly match will be staged at Arena of FC Krasnodar, a stadium owned by FC Krasnodar of the Russian Premier League, and has a capacity of 34,291 spectators.

The Nigeria Football Federation have announced a list of 24 players summoned for the World Cup qualifier against Algeria (November 10) and the friendly against the South Americans (November 14), though ex-Watford star Odion Ighalo has withdrawn from the squad as a result of injury.

Whilst the participation of Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi is questionable, Nigerian stars Alex Iwobi (Arsenal), Ola Aina (Chelsea), Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) and Obi Mikel (Tianjin Teda) are in line to feature, barring an injury.

Culled from: All Nigeria Soccer