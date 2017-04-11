Failing to update drivers licence information will land you a £1,000 fine

Failing to update drivers licence information will land you a £1,000 fine

DRIVERS who fail to do this one simple thing could find themselves with an eye-watering £1,000 fine.

Failing to inform the DVLA when you change address could land you with a £1,000 fine.

UK drivers must inform the Government agency whenever they relocate – even if it is temporary, like a move to university during term time, for example.

Changing an address with the DVLA does not cost you a penny – but it is vital to avoid getting stung with a fine.

Updating your licence information can be done online using the V5C vehicle log book via the Gov.uk website.

“Drivers are required by law to let the DVLA know if they change their name or address,” said a DVLA spokesperson.

“The DVLA then issue a new licence for free.

“Keeping DVLA informed ensures that drivers can be notified promptly with important information affecting them such as reminders when their licence is due for renewal.

“If a driver fails to notify the DVLA of changes they could face a fine of up to £1000.”

If you apply online the new licence will arrive between one to three weeks.

New licences will be issued for free by the DVLA after you have provided the requisite information.

In addition to keeping their licence address up to date, drivers must also keep their photo is not out of date or they risk another £1,000 fine.

Money Saving expert Martin Lewis revealed on ITV’s This Morning last month that drivers who fail to update the ‘4b’ photo on their licence could received up to £1,000 fine.

“If you’ve a photo driving licence, get it out and check the 4b date on it. That’s the date your photo expires, and 2.2m of them are out of date.

“If you’re stopped by police it can result in a fine of up to £1,000.

“Now the DVLA does write to you, but many miss it.

“If yours is out of date, don’t worry, you won’t be fined for renewing it, so get it sorted.”

Photo card licences must be replaced every ten years.

The news comes days after the DVLA revealed plans to introduce digital licences which be accessible on smartphones.

The digital licence is being introduced and is said to offer a ‘quick, easy and secure’ service which means that drivers would never be without their licence.

A test version of the service will be introduced in September this year before a planned unveiling in April 2018.