The 2018 celebration of the Democracy day and the three year anniversary of the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration, which featured the usual Presidential broadcast, might have come and gone; however, some of the alleged achievements have come under scrutiny.

During his democracy day speech in the early hours of May 29, 2018, President Buhari highlighted some of the achievements of his three year old administration which he said “came at a time Nigerians needed change”.

The opposing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had described the Democracy Day address “as uninspiring, hollow, full of self-praise and false performance claims, without addressing issues agitating the minds of Nigerians.

“The address, which is the worst since President Buhari took office in 2015, was garnished with a list of phantom projects and executive regurgitations, inherently designed by his handlers to sway Nigerians and divert attention from the many failures of this administration”.

First on the President’s list of his achievements was that the capacity of Boko Haram insurgents in the North East, had been degraded leading to the establishment of authority of government and the release of 106 Chibok girls, 104 Dapchi girls and others from Boko Haram captivity.

Inasmuch as the issue of Boko Haram insurgency got intense during the last administration, the present administration tried to bring it to its minimal level, until the sudden emergence of the killer herdsmen who have reportedly murdered over 2000 Nigerians, leaving Nigeria on the third position of the World’s most terrorized nations.

The PDP in its statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan alluded that no line in the supposed Democracy Day Address had any inclination towards justice for victims of abuse of human rights, reported executive high-handedness, illegal arrests and detentions, extra-judicial executions as well as victims of killings and daily bloodletting in Benue, Taraba, Zamfara, Kaduna,Plateau, Borno, Kogi, Yobe and other parts of the country, by insurgents and marauders.

While the President claims that the kidnappings, herdsmen and farmers clash and escalating killings especially in the North West and North Central zones were being addressed, there has been a lot of hullabaloo over the government’s attitude towards curtailing the faceless marauders that keep ravaging the affected communities, it is worthy of note that the President himself is a life Patron of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN).

This has also led to some state governments setting up anti-grazing laws, even in the face of a well-entrenched grazing route commission in the Nigerian constitution; some state governments have reportedly fingered various security agencies including the Police and Army for being responsible for some of the killings.

On the second primary objective of his administration, President Buhari in his speech claimed to have fought corruption headlong, even though he reiterated the fact that the fight had not been an easy one, however, some followers of the anti-graft war, believe that the fight has been ineffective and one sided one.

The Transparency International (TI), in a report recently released in Abuja, said the security votes were more than the annual budget of the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force and the Nigerian Navy combined.

“The security vote is one of the most durable forms of corruption operating in Nigeria today,” Transparency International’s Director for Defence and Security, Katherine Dixon, said in a statement.

According to the group, “it is not subject to legislative oversight or independent audit because of its ostensibly sensitive nature,” while the funds were channelled into political activities such as election campaigns or embezzled outright.

It said federal-level total spending on items identified as security votes increased by 43 per cent in 2018’s budget from 2017 and included payments to a university, a museum commission and a dental technology school.

“Today, security votes are budgetary black boxes that are ripe for abuse by politicians seeking re-election or officials looking to run for political office,” Transparency International said.

President Buhari further informed that the Treasury Single Account (TSA) had realised billions of Naira, N200billion from the elimination of ghost workers from the public service; the whistle blowing policy was said to have helped in recovering over N500billion

As such, the Sovereign Wealth Fund project portfolio was said to have been expanded with an injection of US$650million so as to strengthen its investment in local infrastructure, power, health, reconstruction of Abuja-Kano road, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, East West Road (Section V), Mambilla Hydro- electric power project and the construction of the 2nd Niger Bridge which the House of Representatives Committee on Works, confirmed that its contract had not been awarded, accusing the Bureau for Public Procurement (BPP) of deliberately frustrating the award of the contract by the Federal Government.

The administration in its broadcast also mentioned how it revamped an “ailing economy it inherited in 2015”, by executing an expansionary budget in 2016 and developed the Strategic Implementation Plan, for the first time, 30% the budget was earmarked for capital expenditure which represents an upward review compared to the 2015 budget.

Investigations however revealed that as at 2014 and 2015, Nigeria was recorded and named the third fastest growing economy in the world with China and Qatar taking the lead at 7.3% and 7.1% Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth, however, same could not be said from the inception of the Buhari led administration since 2016.

According to a revised World Economic Outlook by the International Monetary Funds (IMF) in 2016, the fastest growing economy in Africa was Cote d’Ivoire, while Nigeria dropped to the 15th position in Africa.

While President Buhari informed that foreign reserve improved to $47.5billion as of May 2018 as against $29.6billion in 2015, the inflationary rate has consistently declined every month since January 2017, it is worthy of note that inflation actually increased by 50% from 9.8% when the present administration took over in May 2015, to the current 12.5%.

The Education Sector especially at tertiary level was also said to have witnessed expansion in order to improve access to higher education by millions of youths in Nigeria, within the last three years, the government said it approved the establishment of 1 new Federal Polytechnic, granted licenses for the establishment of 4 state and 14 private-owned universities as well as private polytechnics.

Unfortunately, the coming into government of the Buhari administration witnessed a couple of crisis, protests and strike actions by non-academic, academic and student bodies of various institutions for various reasons that could have simply been attended to due to the importance of education, in the life of every society.

With an alarming low funding for the institutions, the tertiary institutions nationwide were riddled and almost left comatose with various strike actions led by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Senior Staff Association Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non Academic Staff Union of Nigerian Universities (NASU), just to mention a few.

Left unsaid are staff members of the Federal University of Technology, Akure Staff School workers who were rudely laid off and eventually recalled after about two years, with an outstanding 18 months arrears left unpaid by the Buhari administration.

A lot of sceptics have berated the Buhari administration for being too busy licensing new institutions rather than improving funding for the existing ones, and maintaining the required standard.

In as much as there were some shortfalls in the Buhari administration, it is pertinent to note some major achievements of the administration which includes creation of the Social Investment Programmes (SIP) as a means of alleviating the plight of the citizens from poverty through capacity building, investment and direct support.

The major strategic objective is to restore livelihood, economic opportunities and sustenance for the poor across the country. The SIP programmes and projects include:

a. Home Grown School Feeding Programme – About 8.2 million pupils are currently being fed from 24 States of the Federation with over 75,000 Catering Staff engaged under the programme.

The Home Grown School Feeding Programme in which about 8.2million pupils beneficiaries are said to be fed from 24 states of the federation with over 75,000 catering staff engaged under the programme, is a programme that most Nigerians think will not stand the test of time, as there are several reports of inadequacies ranging from insufficient food, short-changing and even cases of where students are expected to pay before they can get their ration.

b. The Conditional Cash Transfer has so far recorded over 297,000 caregivers and being trained by 2,495 Community Facilitators in 21 states. Less privileged Nigerians are now being paid N5,000 monthly stipend in 9 pilot States of Bauchi, Borno, Cross River, Ekiti, Kwara, Kogi, Niger, Osun and Oyo. Eventually the scheme will cover all the 36 states of the federation including the FCT.

c. Under the Government Enterprise Empowerment Programme – About 264,269 loans had been disbursed to 4,822 societies in the 36 States and FCT, while another 370,635 are awaiting release of funds.

d. N-Power Job creation Scheme – is targeted at providing jobs for unemployed young graduates and has so far recruited 200,000 youths while the next batch of 300,000 have been selected, verified and would soon be deployed across the 36 States and the FCT. Furthermore, 20,000 non-graduate volunteers have also been selected to kick off the N-Build programme in collaboration with the National Automotive Design and Development Council and the Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria.

“In the area of power generation, Nigerians from all parts of the country continue to report better power supply and less use of generators. This underscores the effectiveness of the methodical plan to deliver incremental and uninterrupted power supply to our homes, markets, offices and factories.

“The country achieved 5, 222.3 MW representing the highest peak of power generated onto the national grid and delivered to customers in December, 2017. With new facilities, repairs and rehabilitations by Government and private investors, generation capability now exceeds 7,500 MW”, the President said.

The Home Grown School Feeding Programme in which about 8.2million pupils beneficiaries are said to be fed from 24 states of the federation with over 75,000 catering staff engaged under the programme, is a programme that most Nigerians think will not stand the test of time, as there are several reports of inadequacies ranging from insufficient food, short-changing and even cases of where students are expected to pay before they can get their ration.

However, the Buhari administration successfully retained the services of one of the world’s leading assets tracing firms to investigate and trace assets globally, which the president said is in addition to the exploitation of provisions of existing Treaties, Conventions as well as Bilateral Agreements with Multilateral bodies and Nations. Nigeria has also signed Mutual Legal Assistance Agreements to ensure that there is no hiding place for fugitives.

Similarly, many critics have said these claims of achievement have been targeted at boosting the goodwill of the President; unfortunately, numerous counter facts have also been expressed from different quarters to undermine the achievements of this current administration.

These have engendered mixed reactions across the country. The President’s scorecard of his three years in office will in the next few weeks undergo more analysis and public scrutiny, more so, as the President seeks re-election next year. Ahead of the polls, many Nigerians hope for more dividends of democracy.