Three explosions hit the team bus of Bundesliga football side Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday evening. The players were on their way to the Champions League quarter-final first leg match against AS Monaco at the time. A number of questions still remain unanswered about the attack.

WHAT WE KNOW:

Three explosions hit the Borussia Dortmund team bus at about 7.15pm local time as the vehicle was leaving the team hotel in Dortmund, on its way to the club’s stadium. The team’s players were on board.

The explosive devices were hidden in a hedge near the hotel, according to police. Investigators said that the attack deliberately targeted the team and that the devices were not fireworks.

The Borussia Dortmund and Spanish national team defender Marc Bartra sustained damage to his right wrist in the explosion and was operated on Tuesday night. He also sustained other injuries from shattered glass.

A further suspicious object was found near the hotel, according to Dortmund police chief Gregor Lange, which had the appearance of an explosive device but was not capable of being detonated.

A note claiming responsibility for the attack was found near the site of the explosions. The note is now being examined for its authenticity, according to State Prosecutor Sandra Luecke.

Police said fans inside the stadium were not in danger at any time. The match was postponed until Wednesday.

Security officials told dpa there is no indication yet that the explosions were terrorism-related.

WHAT WE DO NOT KNOW:

The reason for the attack is not yet known. Police said they were pursuing all possibilities in the investigation.

Nothing has yet come to light about the contents of the letter claiming responsibility for the attack. Investigators also did not want to confirm which language the note was written in.

The identities of the person – or persons – behind the bombing is also unknown. It is not clear whether authorities have any information on this.

Nothing is yet known about the type or size of the explosive device used in the attack.

