An APC chieftain wants Nigerians to disregard Obasanjo’s recent comments on the Buhari administration.

A member of the National Executive Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Nasiru Danu says former President Olusegun Obasanjo recent comments on Muhammadu Buhari’s government is an expression of his personal opinion.

Obasanjo has asked Nigerians not to “reinforce failure” by reelecting the Buhari-led APC government into power in 2019.

But addressing journalists at the APC national secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, Danu said though Obasanjo remained an elder statesman, his assertions on the performance of President Buhari were more political than anything else.

He advised Nigerians to continue to support the President Buhari government which he said would deliver on its campaign promises to Nigerians.

His words:“The truth is that everybody can have his opinion on an issue but to me this is a successful administration. Buhari never promised to be a miracle worker. In three years the success of this administration in the economy, security is obvious.

“There is no nation that can progress or have meaningful development with the past levels of corruption. When somebody says he is a failure, failure in what? Are we talking about the railways connecting the country? The Port Harcourt-Maiduguri or Lagos-Kano rail line? The Mambilla project, the second Niger bridge etc.

“In security, compared to what we had before, there are improvements. Before Buhari, we were having attacks even in Abuja not Maiduguri but you can see the successes clearly. This is an election year. People are entitled to their own opinion. Obasanjo is an elder statesman and he is entitled to his own opinion. That is not the opinion of Nigerians”, he said.

Similarly, the Presidency had dismissed Obasanjo’s statement.

Speaking to ChannelsTv, Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina said President Buhari would not join issues with Obasanjo.

Source: Pulseng