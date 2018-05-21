Metuh collapsed while he was making his way to the dock inside the courtroom.

Former National Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh, collapsed in court during the resumption of his money laundering trial at a Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, May 21, 2018.

According to a report by The Punch, Metuh collapsed while he was making his way to the dock inside the courtroom around 9:01am.

Presiding judge, Justice Okon Abang, stood down the case to allow medical officials to Metuh.

Metuh’s trial

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting Metuh and his company , Destra Investments Limited, on a seven-count charge bordering on fraud and money laundering.

The alleged offence involved $2 million and N400 million which the defendant allegedly received from the office of then-National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki, in 2014.

While the money was earmarked “for security services” in the exhibits presented to the court, Metuh allegedly spent it on the party and personal affairs.

