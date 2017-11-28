Trending update as A former member of the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prof. Jerry Gana, said on Monday in Kaduna, that Nigerians were waiting for the party to bounce back in 2019.

Meanwhile Gana stated this while he led one of the aspirants of the National Chairman of the party, Prof. Tunde Adeniran, to a consultative meeting with the North-West delegates ahead of the December 9 national convention of the party.

He noted that the ruling All Progressives Congress were, at the moment, campaigning for the PDP as Nigerians were currently hungry.

According to him, Nigerians are tired of the APC and eagerly waiting for us (the PDP) to put our house in order.

The former information minister admitted that the party made mistakes during its 16 years at the helm of affairs, adding that the party had learnt its lessons.

Gana noted that the party had a duty to satisfy the yearnings of many hopeless Nigerians who had seen the PDP as an alternative platform to take over power in 2019.

He told the delegates to use their votes wisely to elect a leader that would take the party to the promise land.

“Prof. Tunde Adeniran is the man that can do that for the party and ordinary Nigerians,” he stated while asking the delegates to vote for the former education minister, who is contesting the national chairmanship seat of the party at the convention.

Soliciting the support of the delegates for Adeniran, Gana said, “When the party wanted to make headway in the South-West in 2003, he (Adeniran) helped us to mobilise the people of the zone.

“Secondly, here is a man, if elected, the ruling APC will not mount a witch-hunt (against him) over corruption charges, and lastly, because as one of the founding fathers of the party, he will move the programme of the party forward.”

Earlier, a former National Chairman of the party, Okweziele Nwodo, urged the delegates to support Adeniran, who he said, had the vision of the founding fathers of the party at heart.

Adeniran, while addressing the delegates, said the North-West remained the political nerve centre of the country.

“I believe if I come to you and appeal to you and we join hands with other zones as your friend and brother, you will support me in the crusade of building a new party,” the ex-minister added.

