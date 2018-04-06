Everything we know about the TECNO Camon X and 4 other phones announced yesterday

During its Global Spring Launch event held in Lagos, Nigeria yesterday, TECNO Mobile announced five new smartphones — The TECNO Camon X, TECNO Camon XPro, TECNO F1, TECNO F2 and TECNO POP 1 .

Here’s what we know so far about them.

TECNO Camon X and XPro: All about the selfie game

Not to be confused with the Camon CX series, the new TECNO Camon X series was obviously built with selfie addicts in mind. I mean, why else would anyone put a 24 megapixel front camera on a smartphone?

According to Philex Meng, Chief Marketing Officer TECNO Mobile, it goes even beyond the megapixels.

Standout selfie camera features

“4-in-1” mode — utilises 4 different small cells to balance colour, lighting and combines them into one picture

Bokeh effect mode to place more focus on your face than the background

Intelligent adjustable flashlight

“AI-powered” selfie beautification

3-HDR mode for portrait and group selfies.

Specs and other features

Similarities

Android 8.1 Oreo, layered with HiOS V3.3

16MP rear camera with ring flash and “super pixels”

3750 mAh battery

2.0GHz Octa-core processor, Mediatek Helio P23 processor

Face ID and fingerprint security available

Differences

20MP selfie camera (Camon X) or 24MP (Camon X Pro ), both with large f/2.2aperture

), both with large f/2.2aperture 6-inch, 18:9 display — 1440 x 720 HD (Camon X) / 2160 x 1080 Full HD (Camon X Pro )

) 16GB internal, 3GB RAM and 64GB internal and 4GB RAM on the Camon X and Camon XPro respectively

Pricing

Yet to be announced

TECNO F series: Go-power!

TECNO also announced the F series — TECNO F1, TECNO F2 and TECNO POP 1 (aka F3) — as their new entry level models, which leverage the Android Oreo (Go edition).

The Android Oreo (Go edition) was developed specifically for entry-level smartphones and comes pre-installed with stripped down, ‘offline-first’ versions of popular Google apps such as YouTube Go, Gmail Go and other “Gos”.

Needless to say, the F series is targeted primarily at first-timers so, don’t expect all the bells and whistles of a mid to high end smartphone.

Specs

Android Oreo (Go edition)

5.7-inch, 18:9 display

8MP rear camera

2MP selfie camera (5MP for the POP 1 )

) 1.3GHz quad-core MT6735 processor

3000 mAh battery

1GB RAM, 16GB internal storage

Fingerprint sensor (surprise!)

Pricing

Ranging from ₦27,000 to ₦35,000 (unconfirmed).

All the new smartphones go on sale this April.

That’s everything we know for now. We will keep you updated on any new information as regards specs and features.



Source: TechPointng