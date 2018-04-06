During its Global Spring Launch event held in Lagos, Nigeria yesterday, TECNO Mobile announced five new smartphones — The TECNO Camon X, TECNO Camon XPro, TECNO F1, TECNO F2 and TECNO POP1.
Here’s what we know so far about them.
TECNO Camon X and XPro: All about the selfie game
Not to be confused with the Camon CX series, the new TECNO Camon X series was obviously built with selfie addicts in mind. I mean, why else would anyone put a 24 megapixel front camera on a smartphone?
According to Philex Meng, Chief Marketing Officer TECNO Mobile, it goes even beyond the megapixels.
Standout selfie camera features
- “4-in-1” mode — utilises 4 different small cells to balance colour, lighting and combines them into one picture
- Bokeh effect mode to place more focus on your face than the background
- Intelligent adjustable flashlight
- “AI-powered” selfie beautification
- 3-HDR mode for portrait and group selfies.
Specs and other features
Similarities
- Android 8.1 Oreo, layered with HiOS V3.3
- 16MP rear camera with ring flash and “super pixels”
- 3750 mAh battery
- 2.0GHz Octa-core processor, Mediatek Helio P23 processor
- Face ID and fingerprint security available
Differences
- 20MP selfie camera (Camon X) or 24MP (Camon XPro), both with large f/2.2aperture
- 6-inch, 18:9 display — 1440 x 720 HD (Camon X) / 2160 x 1080 Full HD (Camon XPro)
- 16GB internal, 3GB RAM and 64GB internal and 4GB RAM on the Camon X and Camon XPro respectively
Pricing
Yet to be announced
TECNO F series: Go-power!
TECNO also announced the F series — TECNO F1, TECNO F2 and TECNO POP1 (aka F3) — as their new entry level models, which leverage the Android Oreo (Go edition).
The Android Oreo (Go edition) was developed specifically for entry-level smartphones and comes pre-installed with stripped down, ‘offline-first’ versions of popular Google apps such as YouTube Go, Gmail Go and other “Gos”.
Needless to say, the F series is targeted primarily at first-timers so, don’t expect all the bells and whistles of a mid to high end smartphone.
Specs
- Android Oreo (Go edition)
- 5.7-inch, 18:9 display
- 8MP rear camera
- 2MP selfie camera (5MP for the POP1)
- 1.3GHz quad-core MT6735 processor
- 3000 mAh battery
- 1GB RAM, 16GB internal storage
- Fingerprint sensor (surprise!)
Pricing
Ranging from ₦27,000 to ₦35,000 (unconfirmed).
All the new smartphones go on sale this April.
That’s everything we know for now. We will keep you updated on any new information as regards specs and features.
Source: TechPointng
Leave a Reply