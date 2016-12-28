ENYEAMA MISSING IN WORLD’S BEST GOALKEEPERS LIST

The Nigeria was not included among the crème of shot stoppers in the world for year 2016 by the IFFHS

Vincent Enyeama has not been named among the top 13 goalkeepers in the world for 2016 by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics.

The IFFHS world’s best goalkeeper is a football award given annually since 1987 with votes cast by IFFHS’s editorial staff as well as experts from different continents.

In April, the 33-year-old finished in sixth place among the top 10 goalkeepers in Europe for the 2015/16 season by the Swiss-based CIES Football Observatory.

Germany’s and Bayern München’s Manuel Neuer won his fourth successive IFFHS crown as The World’s Best Goalkeeper for 2016 with a convincing victory in this year’s poll.

Neuer, on 156 points, was a comfortable 65 points ahead of runner-up Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus) on 91, with Sporting Portugal and Portugal’s keeper Rui Patrizio collecting 50 to finish third.

RANKING 2016

1- Manuel Neuer (Germany/FC Bayern München) 156 points

2- Gianluigi Buffon (Italy/Juventus Torino FC) 91 points

3- Rui Patricio (Portugal/Sporting Portugal) 50 points

4- Claudio Bravo (Chile/FC Barcelona/Manchester City FC) 45 points

5- David De Gea (Spain/Manchester United FC) 37 points

6- Jan Oblak (Slovenia/Club Atletico de Madrid) 31 points

7- Hugo Lloris (France/Tottenham Hotspur FC) 29 points

8- Keylor Navas (Costa Rica/Real Madrid CF) 18 points

9- Thibaut Courtois (Belgium/Chelsea FC) 13 points

10-Denis Onyango (Uganda/Mamelodi Sundowns) 5 points

11-Petr Cech (Cech Republic/Arsenal London FC) 4 points

12-Samir Handanovic (Slovenia/FC Inter Milano) 2 points

13-Marc André Ter Stegen (Germany/FC Barcelona) 1 point