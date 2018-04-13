The Ambassador of Ecuador, H.E Leopoldo Rovayo Verdesoto in his opening remark said the Embassy of Ecuador seized the opportunity to host this training as events without quality photographs captured will not have good memories of the event. For this reason, the Embassy partnered with the Young Journalists Forum and Diplomats Extra Magazine to train young media practitioners on photography.

According to Raphael Oni of Diplomat Extra Magazine ,’’another major issue of photojournalism is photo manipulation-what degree is acceptable? Some pictures are simply manipulated for colour enhancement whereas others are manipulated to the extent where people are edited in or out of the picture. War photography has always been a genre of photojournalism that is frequently staged- see war photography;history for early examples. Due to the bulkiness and types of cameras present during past wars in history, it was rare when a photograph could capture a spontaneous news event. Subjects were carefully composed and staged in order to capture better images. Another ethical issue is false or misleading capturing. The 2006 Lebanon war photographs controversies is a notable example of some of these issues, and see photo manipulation: use in journalism for other examples.’’

In his presentation, Ilesanmi Sanmi, a photojournalist with Diplomats Extra Magazine said film speed is traditionally used to tell the camera the film speed of the selected film on film cameras. Film speed numbers areemployed on modern digital cameras as an indication of the system’s gain from light to numerical output and to control the automatic exposure system. Film speed is usually measured via the ISO system. The higher the film speed number, the greater the film sensitivity to light. A correct combination of film speed aperture and shutter speed leads to an image that is neither too dark nor light, hence it is correctly exposed, indicated by a centered meter.

Anthony Alabi, a photojournalist from News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who spoke on basic skills for beginners in photography said when on duty, a cameraman should not take to emotions but ensure that his job is done by capturing the pictures in real time to enhance his report as the scene may not remain the same thereafter.

According to the Coordinator Young Journalists Forum, Comrade Chuks Nzeh, noted that the group is poised to create platforms for young professionals to engage in solving identified challenges in the society, so that more young people can contribute their quota positively to national development. He added that most times pictures tells the stories more and we want more young people to utilize their cameras more effectively to capture memorable events.

Ambassador of Ecuador,H.E. Leopoldo Rovayo Verdesoto

Participants at the Photography training at the Embassy of Ecuador displaying their cameras.

