Who becomes the next Ekiti helmsman? There are two main contenders. Both from an intellectual background, one is fully homegrown and the other is widely travelled. One is from Ekiti North while the other is from Ekiti South.

Both are gentlemen, only that the more learned and widely travelled candidate “claims he has learnt new local skills in politics.” The PDP candidate, Prof. Kolapo Olusola has a few positives to his advantage. The main factor on his side is the Fayose figure.

Fayose’s selection of Ado born Muslim, Deji Ogunsakin, to deputise the Ikere born Scholar at OAU is a subtle appeal to different demographics, including the two biggest voting blocs in Ekiti – Ado and Ikere. PDP also has the so-called Southern Agenda as an advantage.

Then there’s state incumbency. If Fayose possibly retains his 200,000 votes from the 2014 election for his protégé, then, victory could be close. INEC recently put Ekiti’s voting population at over 500,000 with about 300,000 PVCs yet to be claimed. That’s about 20% of the 2.5 million people.

Dr. Kayode Fayemi’s selection of a septuagenarian, educationist and one-time Commissioner for Education to be his running mate in the gubernatorial race reflects the scheme of picking deputy governors from state capitals, on many different occasions.

The committee set up by the national directorate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to ensure the party’s victory in the July 14 polls was said to have been involved in the selection of Chief Bisi Egbeyemi as Deputy Governorship candidate. These indeed are interesting times.

The APC is presenting technocrats who have been there, who have valid experiences in running the affairs of state at the micro and macro levels. Fayemi’s time as Minister has evidently added to his knowledge and expertise as an administrator too.

So we may not see any difference in a Fay’Egbeyemi Administration. What is likely, as we have seen in examples from other states is a lackadaisical attitude (since we are not seeking another term).

Fayemi’s manifesto in 2007 of digitization of the whole state and rapidly advancing Ekiti, if he got elected turned out to be the regular campaign gimmick – more or less. A Fayemi victory will enthrone him as a valid force in Ekiti and a figure to reckon with in South West politics.

It will sound a note of the strength of the APC in the region as we approach 2019. But not much will change in terms of social advancement and human development. For the ElekaDeji movement, the Fayose influence would of course be all over the regime if they emerge winners.

This is in fact a test of Fayose’s self-acclaimed position of the most valuable politician in Ekiti. Eleka’s political history can only go a few years more than he had spent as Fayose’s deputy. I do not see him as a firm, dynamic, authoritative leader with a voice of his own.

He can only build directly on his political father’s systems – software and hardware – especially the pattern of administration, which cannot be said to be the standard in any clime.

Governance should be about sincerity of purpose, the actual will of the people with no trace of personal interests. I do not see that in any of the two leading candidates. Same! We are reminded, yet again, of the need for a political reform process, which is yet to begin.