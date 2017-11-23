Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim has been released from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Anyim who was arrested over alleged contract fraud and false assets declaration was released on administrative bail.

An EFCC source who spoke on condition of anonymity said Anyim was released on administrative bail after he surrendered his passport.

Some of the conditions attached to his freedom include reporting to the commission every two weeks and also return some of the money traced to him. The agency ordered him to return N520m he allegedly collected from former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki or face prosecution.